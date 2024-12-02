Mastercard rolls out MasterPass in Singapore

MasterPass is a digital wallet that enables consumers to pay online by filling in detailed card information by storing MasterCard and other branded credit, debit and prepaid card information that is then available on all MasterPass merchant websites. Travel websites that already allow this include Zuji, Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Singapore Airlines KrisShop Online.

MasterPass was first launched in February 2013 and is currently available in the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Italy and China.

According to a MasterCard Singapore representative, MasterPass will support the use of emerging technologies, such as NFC, QR codes and tags for in-store purchases, based on the shopping experiences a merchant wants to make available to its customers.

Consumers shopping at MasterPass merchants will also have access services including real-time alerts, account balances, purchase history and loyalty programmes.