Mastercard rolls out its Digital Wellness programme for online shopping

As part of this programme, Mastercard will deploy EMVCo’s specification for click-to-pay check-out – for digital commerce, no matter where a consumer shops online, or which device or card they use. The programme will roll out first to all US businesses; the new click-to-pay checkout will be live for US cardholders and merchants during Q3 of 2019.

Merchants that enable the click-to-pay standard with Mastercard will automatically get access to an added layer of security through tokenization and NuData, a Mastercard artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. NuData works with retailers to help anticipate and prevent fraud by monitoring website traffic changes, analysing sudden changes in browser type, surfing speed and time spent on web pages, allowing businesses to either monitor further or stop access.

Businesses that enable the EMVCo click-to-pay specification with Mastercard can streamline their card-on-file and guest check-out experiences. Mastercard cardholders will no longer be required to enter a password before they pay online, and the suite of products and services available in the Mastercard Digital Wellness programme aims to increase approval rates, lower fraud, and reduce PCI compliance encumbrance. Mastercard is working with payment processors and payment platforms such as Worldpay, Square, Adyen, Mastercard Payment Gateway Services, and Stripe to make these features available to more businesses.