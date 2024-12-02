MasterCard registers boost with regained consumer confidence

According to a survey by global information company Nielsen, consumer confidence in the Q3 2014 improved globally as concerns about the economy and job prospects eased. US consumer confidence also rose in August 2014 to its highest level since October 2007.

MasterCards cross-border volume fees rose 14% to USD 835 million in Q3 2014. Worldwide purchase volume, or the total amount of purchases made with MasterCard-branded cards, increased 11% to USD 843 billion in local currency terms.

The company also declared that the US purchase volume rose 8.2% to USD 288 billion.