Mastercard registers 14% growth in net revenue for Q1 2014

The growth was driven by an increase in both USD gross volume and processed transactions. Worldwide purchase volume during the period under review was up 13% on a local currency basis versus Q1 2013, to USD 759 billion.

As of March 31, 2014, the company’s customers had issued just over 2 billion MasterCard and Maestro-branded cards.

During this time frame, Mastercard focused on building and expanding issuer and merchant relationships, including those with Sweden’s Handelsbanken, Kenya Commercial Bank and also on co-brand programs with Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club across several countries.

Moreover, the company has expanded the EMV chip and pin card standard technology to the US merchants.