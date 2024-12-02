Mastercard, R3 to develop blockchain-enabled cross-border payments solution

The solution will initially focus on connecting global faster payments infrastructures, schemes, and banks supported by a clearing and settlement network operated by Mastercard.

The announcement complements Mastercard’s capabilities by providing access to R3’s Corda ecosystem, which includes more than 300 financial services and technology companies, central banks, regulators, and trade associations.

The partnership will provide new services for customers, addressing factors such as high processing overheads, liquidity management, and the existing lack of standardisation and processes between banks and domestic clearing systems.