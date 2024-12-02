MasterCard provides mobile wallet solution for Semble

Semble is a joint venture between Paymark, a company that processes EFTPOS transactions in New Zealand, and the country’s mobile network operators: Vodafone, 2degrees and Spark. Semble solution is a mobile app which stores credit and debit card information on a user’s smartphone.

Once activated, consumers are able to purchase goods using their Android smartphones and in the near future, the capability to add additional bank cards, applications and services such as public transport, loyalty, coupons and vouchers, is also set to be available.

Available on a range of Android NFC-enabled smartphones, personal user information is stored within individual SIM cards. To set up, users need to request a Semble ready SIM from their mobile provider, download the Semble app from Google Play, add their cards and make their first payment.

Transactions work in exactly the same way as with physical bank cards, and all purchases appear on users’ bank statement.

The mobile wallet is based on MasterCard’s Mobile Transaction Platform (MTP), providing a single entry point for the delivery of the banks services through a common wallet application. C-SAM was acquired by MasterCard at the beginning of 2014, and is now called MasterCard Mobile Transaction Solutions (MTS).