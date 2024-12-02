MasterCard, PrePay Solutions, Mobistar launch contactless m-payments in Belgium

The project was developed in collaboration with several partners: telecom operator Mobistar, who provided technical know-how and experience in mobile payment, Prepay Solutions, the financial institution which is set to process the contactless payments via MasterCard prepaid cards, Oberthur Technologies, a global provider of digital security solutions for the mobility space, who developed the NFC SIM cards and cardlets necessary for the contactless mobile payments and Penrillian, a software development company, who managed technical support roles for the mobile payments.

As part of the rollout, MasterCard has equipped local retailers and restaurants with contactless payment technology, and is using its Belgian staff to introduce the technology to the general public.

Once the new payment ecosystem has been deployed in Belgium, MasterCard expects a number of Belgian merchants and brands to upgrade to contactless technology within the next year, along with several payment terminals.

In recent news, MasterCard has lost its decade-long battle against an EU ban on cross-border card fees as Europe’s highest court supported a broader regulatory drive.