Mastercard plans to expand QR-based payment programs

Mastercard worked with EMVCo and other industry parties to create a new global QR standard. These standards aim to ensure consistency in QR codes both generated and captured on a consumer’s mobile phone. The company will broaden its solutions to offer QR codes that can be scanned by either consumers or merchants under a common set of global specifications.

Launched in 2016, Masterpass QR provides people with any type of mobile phone the ability to make in-person purchases without a plastic card. A consumer scans a QR code displayed at the merchant’s checkout on their smartphone or by entering a text code into their feature phone.