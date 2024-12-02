MasterCard plans collaboration with Microsoft for more ecommerce among Microsoft Dynamics users

Simplify Commerce, a cloud-based payments platform, helps businesses grow by maximising online and mobile sales. Through this collaboration, Microsoft Dynamics customers will have one system that connects their planning and sales. Businesses can add payments to Dynamics AX to begin accepting and managing online and call center payments within their existing operation. Customers will stay up to date on the latest developments in the payments industry. Through the integration, users will take advantage of coordinated updates from MasterCard and Microsoft.

Simplify Commerce provides connectivity to acquirers worldwide through a single connection point. Businesses can expand geographically without hitting payments hurdles. Simplify Commerce will be available in the coming weeks through Microsoft Dynamics AX in 13 countries: US, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Mexico, New Zealand, South Africa, The Netherlands and the UK. Additional market availability is planned over time.

For Microsoft partners implementing Dynamics AX solutions, Simplify Commerce makes it easy for retailers to be PCI compliant and can be adopted quickly due to integration with Dynamics AX Retail processes. This includes mobile commerce, ecommerce and call center channels.