Mastercard, PayPal reach a global digital partnership

With the addition of these markets – and following the recent expansion of their partnership into the U.S. and Asia Pacific – Mastercard and PayPal have now reached a global agreement.

The partnership will make Mastercard a clear payment option within PayPal across the globe. Furthermore, consumers will be able to choose Mastercard as their default payment method to allow for quick and easy check-out.

PayPal will gain access to tokenization services from Mastercard, allowing customers to make contactless in-store purchases by using their PayPal Wallet. Consumers can also withdraw money from their PayPal accounts to a Mastercard debit card.

Masterpass will be presented as a payment option for merchants that process payments via Braintree in Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean and the Middle East and Africa – in addition to the U.S. and Asia Pacific.