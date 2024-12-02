Mastercard partners with Xsolla and Alior Bank

Following this announcement, Mastercard cardholders with Alior Bank will be given the possibility to use Xsolla Pay with Points to redeem their loyalty points for in-game purchases directly in Xsolla’s Pay Station. The integration will also allow gamers to pay with loyalty points in a simple and secure way, a process that is enabled by Mastercard’s digital redemption capabilities.

In addition, the companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Xsolla x Mastercard X Alior Bank partnership

According to the official press release, the gaming industry is growing rapidly, with the worldwide number of gamers reaching new stages after 2024. However, in-game payments remain an area with room for improvement, with over 40% of consumers reporting needing assistance with purchasing in-game currency, and over 30% feeling that making purchases in online games involves too many steps.

Throughout this initiative, Xsolla Pay with Points will help solve that problem with a secure solution that’s fully integrated into the customised Xsolla Pay Station checkout. By leveraging credit card loyalty points that are earned from everyday spending, Mastercard cardholders with Alior Bank can buy their favorite games, in-game items, and virtual currencies without the need to leave the gaming platform.

In addition, when a gamer in Poland wants to make a purchase online for their game by using their Mastercard as the form of payment, the points can be redeemed through a simple, secure, and user-friendly check-out with fewer clicks and improved confidence.