Simplifying payments for large organisations and their customers

Leveraging Payrails’ expertise in payment optimisation and Mastercard’s network and technology, the partnership will equip enterprises with next-gen payment capabilities. It will also create payment acceptance products that will be integrated into enterprise systems, offering businesses access to these solutions through Payrails’ modular payment operating system, making it simple for customers to transact with their preferred methods.

Mastercard is committed to implementing adaptable and simple payment solutions while driving innovation for the digital payments landscape. Having the same vision, Payrails joined forces with Mastercard to expand its operating system, as the collaboration is expected to reach a global market.

The solution is aimed at large enterprises that require robust payment infrastructures to manage high transaction volumes across multiple markets. As a result, it will not only open new possibilities for growth but will also give businesses benefits such as better transaction security, scalability, and reduced time to market.

By localising payment methods to suit various countries, the initiative is designed to reach consumers, offering them a more dynamic and simpler checkout with a wider choice of payment options. This will support diverse payment methods and allow businesses to offer customised, region-specific checkout solutions.

The collaboration will also benefit acquirers, providing them with a faster and more efficient way to gain transaction volume from large merchants by making it easier to onboard and serve enterprises with complex payment needs.

