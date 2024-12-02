The companies co-developed new features utilising One Credential with the aim of offering their customers more ways to pay and a better checkout experience, thus, more control over how they purchase.











Co-branded new features

Today’s digital-savvy users are demanding choice, control, and personalisation when it comes to payments and checkout experience. According to Mastercard’s research, Gen Zers are expressing their need for customised solutions tailored to their preferences.

These insights drove the creation of One Credential, launched in Q1 2025, with the solution offering payment methods such as debit, instalments, prepaid, or credit.

Mastercard designed One Credential to enable consumers to utilise a single credential that delivers a wider range of payment options tailored to their individual preferences. By leveraging the solution, shoppers who make purchases online or in-store don’t need to switch between multiple cards or payment methods.

Additionally, One Credential provides consumers and small businesses with the possibility to access even more funding options and set payment preferences around transaction type and time, all with a single, digitally connected credential process. PayPal and Mastercard co-developed new capabilities for One Credential, bringing these solutions to a wider customer base.

The two companies share the common goal of reducing friction for consumers and bringing more control over how they purchase. PayPal aims to support shoppers with more choice over how they pay with its products. With One Credential, it delivers personalised digital experiences that build customer trust and satisfaction.

One Credential can also help PayPal users build better financial habits as they progress from debit to structured credit, such as instalments, and thus have an improved credit score. This extends Mastercard and PayPal’s partnership on payment solutions, including PayPal Debit Mastercard and PayPal Business Debit Mastercard.