This partnership introduces a streamlined process for Mastercard cardholders to top-up their Mobile Octopus through the Octopus App for Tourists, available on iPhone or Apple Watch devices. By using Mastercard as the payment option, travellers can access Octopus contactless payments at over 180,000 acceptance points throughout the city, spanning various activities such as transportation, dining, entertainment, and shopping.

In the company press release, officials from Mastercard highlighted the significance of the partnership in facilitating a seamless experience for travellers in Hong Kong. They emphasised Mastercard's commitment to supporting connections between buyers and sellers globally, particularly benefiting local businesses, including SMEs, by tapping into the influx of inbound travellers.

In turn, officials from Octopus, expressed enthusiasm for welcoming more travellers back to Hong Kong post-pandemic and extending a familiar payment experience to visitors. They also highlighted the benefits of the partnership for travellers, merchants, and communities alike. By offering more digital payment options and a seamless travel experience, the collaboration aims to stimulate inbound spending and bolster the local economy.

The main advantages for travellers

In essence, the partnership will allow Mastercard cardholders to navigate Hong Kong like locals, embracing the city's cashless systems. In this context, representatives from Mastercard further underscored the partnership's role in providing convenient and contactless payment options across public transport, starting from Hong Kong International Airport and beyond. The collaboration not only improves the travel experience but also offers opportunities for local SMEs to expand their reach and engage with a broader consumer base.

In addition, international arrivals to Hong Kong can now use their Mobile Octopus across all MTR routes, eliminating the need for physical cards or device activation. Furthermore, a Top-Up Rebate Program is available for inbound travellers from the Chinese Mainland, offering cashback incentives for initial top-ups.

The collaboration between Mastercard and Octopus comes in the context of the gradual recovery of cross-border travel in the Asia Pacific region, as outlined in the Mastercard Economics Institute's 2024 Economic Outlook. The joint effort aligns with Mastercard's Pay Like a Local initiative, marking a significant step in facilitating seamless transactions for travellers in Hong Kong.