Mastercard partners with NEC





Through this collaboration, the two companies introduce the Biometric Checkout Program to the Asia Pacific region, advancing its reach across the world. Mastercard and NEC signed a Memorandum of Understanding to implement NEC’s face recognition and liveness verification technology, as well as Mastercard’s payment enablement and user experience to increase global reach.











The partnership’s objective

According to Mastercard’s officials, considering the retail landscape is in continuous growth and payment methods expanding rapidly, biometric solutions provide a simplified, fast, and secure checkout, without requiring unlocking a phone or inserting a PIN. The collaboration with NEC intends to enable the company to offer new biometric payments to customers in countries across the Asia Pacific, leading to a safe and convenient checkout experience. Moreover, by leveraging NEC’s face recognition technology, the new payment system aims to provide security and accessibility.





Currently, consumers are adopting biometrics, with



Representatives from NEC stated that the partnership enables the company to access Mastercard’s payment assets used around the world, allowing it to offer a new payment experience. The company’s main objective is to develop a world where individuals and businesses can use digital technology safely.Currently, consumers are adopting biometrics, with 82% of the ones in Asia Pacific using at least one form of biometrics already, with the average consumer saying they use three types. Businesses also introduce biometric authentication into their daily activities. In fact, biometrics is projected to authenticate over USD 3 trillion in payment transactions by 2025.

Mastercard’s Biometric Checkout Program





By integrating Mastercard’s program, merchants can receive shorter lines, increased security, and more hygienic conditions. Moreover, loyalty programs can be implemented in the checkout system for more customised offers at purchase as part of a company’s business strategy. Biometrics can have a considerable role in supporting merchants to develop a more engaging relationship with their customers while increasing sales.



Launched as a pilot in Brazil in 2022, the program was intended to improve in-store payment, allowing consumers to smile or wave to pay for a product or service. The Biometric Checkout Program offers participants a framework that addresses security, biometric performance, data protection, and privacy requirements, for financial institutions, merchants, and technology providers within the ecosystem. According to the press release, NEC is an early enrolee of Mastercard’s program.By integrating Mastercard’s program, merchants can receive shorter lines, increased security, and more hygienic conditions. Moreover, loyalty programs can be implemented in the checkout system for more customised offers at purchase as part of a company’s business strategy. Biometrics can have a considerable role in supporting merchants to develop a more engaging relationship with their customers while increasing sales.

Previous developments and partnerships from Mastercard