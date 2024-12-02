Mastercard partners with Loop



As per the official announcement, the partnership will see Loop expand its portfolio, and enhance its suite of products and services through leveraging Mastercard technology and expertise.





Having signed an exclusive issuing agreement, Loop and Mastercard's partnership intends to issue BIN ranges, enabling consumers, merchants, and fintechs across Saudi Arabia to benefit from innovative payment solutions.











The press release continues to state that partnering with Mastercard and leveraging the company’s technology will enable Loop to effect positive change by developing financial solutions that empower customers to accomplish their goals.





Fully aligned with the goals of Vision 2030, the partnership will drive greater fintech enablement across the country, transforming the Saudi digital economy.





Together, both entities will introduce a selection of propositions to Saudi Arabia's growing community of SMEs and fintechs, enabling them to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy.





Mastercard and its other recent partnerships



Mastercard partnered with MTN Group Fintech to provide Africans and businesses with digital tools to transact through secure mobile payments. The agreement builds upon the investment by Mastercard and MTN Group Fintech, the digital financial services division of Africa's largest mobile network operator. According to the official press release, the partnership will impact 13 African markets, including Benin, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Eswatini, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, Republic of Guinea, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda, and Zambia.



