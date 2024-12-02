Mastercard partners with Live Nation





Mastercard will now connect over 100 million cardholders with music, granting exclusive access to concert presale tickets, premium seats, and various VIP experiences through priceless.com.





This partnership is set to enhance the diversity of product benefits already available for Mastercard cardholders. This includes every day offers like ridesharing, food delivery, online shopping and access to Priceless Experiences for travel, wellness, culinary, and more.











Beginning January 1, eligible Mastercard cardholders will have access to these new benefits in 19 geographies across Europe and Asia. This includes Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Japan, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, the Philippines, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, and the UK. As noted in the official press release, eligibility and rollout timing can vary per market and are subject to change.





Benefits will be available through priceless.com, which is home to a range of Priceless Experiences across passion points, such as entertainment and sports, as well as through select banking partners' mobile apps.





As per the press release, this partnership aims to also build on Mastercard’s commitment to supporting the Priceless Planet Coalition whose goal is to restore 100 million trees. Guided by Conservation International and the World Resources Institute, the Priceless Planet Coalition engages businesses and consumers to take collective actions to fight climate change. In collaboration with Mastercard, Live Nation will help empower cardholders to make a positive impact on the planet by providing opportunities to donate to restore a tree when they purchase concert tickets during certain Mastercard presale events.





