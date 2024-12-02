Mastercard partners with Last Mile Solutions





Through this partnership, Mastercard and Last Mile Solutions intend to enhance the user payment experience at charging stations. By introducing a scalable payment gateway, the two companies focus on addressing the need for electric vehicle Charge Point Operators (CPOs) to provide convenient and efficient charging experiences while complying with EU regulations (AFIR).











Mastercard – Last Mile Solutions partnership objectives

The additional solution provided by the two companies is set to allow CPOs to integrate their existing charging stations with several payment terminal brands in a simplified manner, without being required to undergo extensive implementation efforts. Additionally, the payment gateway solution aims to unify the user experience and improve payment terminal integration, onboarding, and transaction processing. By working together, Mastercard and Last Mile Solutions solidify their commitment to fostering the expansion of electric vehicles throughout Europe by removing existing barriers and enhancing the charging process for drivers with interoperable payment solutions.



As per the information detailed in the press release, the two companies intend to introduce the solution across Europe at the beginning of 2024 to allow CPOs to comply with the EU AFIR regulation that is set to be implemented in April 2024. According to Mastercard’s officials, the transition to mass adoption of electric mobility is the foundation for developing a more sustainable world and, to achieve this, partnerships like the one forged with Last Mile Solutions make the transition simpler for both consumers and infrastructure operators. Representatives from Last Mile Solutions underlined that considering the dynamic world of payment systems and EV charging, the strategic collaboration with Mastercard aims to accelerate EV adoption. The company provides a convenient payment terminal solution for retrofit and newly built charging stations. The collaboration with Mastercard is developed to support CPOs to facilitate integration and comply with AFIR, while it allows operators to focus on their core operations and their expansion.





More information about Last Mile Solutions

As a provider of EV charging and smart energy management SaaS platforms for charge point operators and mobility service providers in Europe, Last Mile Solutions currently has more than 175,000 charge points directly connected and 550,000 charge points in 22 countries in its roaming network. The company is committed to supporting cities' transition to a local ecosystem of renewable energy which includes electric vehicles, charging points, decentralised energy production, and new forms of electric mobility. Some of Last Mile Solutions’ clients include Entega, Ecotap, Electric by D’leteren, Engie, and MultiTankcard, among others.