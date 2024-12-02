Mastercard partners with Instacart and Peacock





Following this announcement, Mastercard is set to provide customers and clients in the US with on-demand access to online shopping and grocery delivery services with Instacart, as well as its first streaming solution subscription capability via Peacock. This will be available on the Mastercard customer rewards credit cards.

The new features will impact areas where users frequently spend and add to their existing portfolio of everyday value capabilities and products, including shopping, travel, rideshare, and other offerings that Mastercard credit cardholders already purchase in general.

Customers will be given the possibility to access and use Instacart’s membership program, Instacart+, alongside their monthly savings, which provides them with a valuable, cost-effective, and secure suite of benefits. Moreover, they will also be enabled to leverage Peacock’s premium streaming platform.







More information about the partnership

Eligible World Mastercard and World Elite Mastercard clients and customers who are new to the Instacart+ membership program are set to receive a two-month free trial, as well as USD 10 off their second Instacart purchase for each of these months. At the same time, cardholders will be also eligible for other benefits, such as no delivery fees on purchases that are over a certain size, credit back on eligible Pickup orders, or reduced service fees.

Instacart will provide clients with a broad and secure selection of local retailers, which will give customers the capability to shop for multiple types of products, such as groceries, pet supplies, electronics, home improvement, sporting goods, household items, and more.

By partnering with Peacock, Mastercard will enable cardholders who are new to the Peacock Premium service to receive a USD 3 statement credit on the monthly streaming subscription. The Eligible World Elite Mastercard cardholders are set to receive a USD 5 statement credit on the Peacock Premium+ monthly subscription. In addition, the customers of Mastercard will be given access to Priceless Experience, such as BravoCon, NBCUniversal shows and studios across the country, and more.



Mastercard’s recent strategy of development

Mastercard announced multiple partnerships and launches in the last couple of months, covering several geographic areas around the world.

In September 2023, the company announced its strategic deal with Mercedes-Benz in order to introduce embedded in-card payments at point-of-sale. Throughout this collaboration, clients and users were set to be enabled to use a fingerprint sensor in their cars to complete convenient and secure digital transactions at service stations in Germany.

Customers and clients were given the possibility to start the fuelling process directly from their vehicle in order to pay digitally and securely with their fingerprints. The collaboration eliminated the need for clients to enter a PIN or to authenticate via a mobile device, which enabled the drivers to leverage convenient payment and transaction procedures in order to optimise the in-vehicle experience.

Earlier in the same month, the US-based payment and data security company Bluefin integrated Mastercard Click to Pay to offer additional checkout options to its customer base. Following the partnership, Bluefin’s merchants and traders were allowed to use this experience within an iFrame or hosted payment platform, which gave them the possibility to provide an efficient and secure shopping experience to clients.







