Mastercard partners with ING to launch Click to Pay in Spain

In essence, ING and Mastercard have announced a partnership aimed at enhancing the ease and security of online payments for consumers. The collaboration expands Click to Pay to Spain, with plans for expansion across other European countries later in the year.

Click to Pay was designed to simplify the registration process, allowing users to enrol seamlessly through the ING app. Once enrolled, customers can use the service wherever the Click to Pay logo is displayed, facilitating convenient and secure transactions at participating online merchants.

This global digital solution allows users to consolidate multiple payment cards into one profile, ensuring compatibility across all devices. Click to Pay offers a consistent and expedited checkout experience, eliminating the need for repetitive input of payment details while bolstering security measures.

By integrating Click to Pay into its platform, ING aims to enhance the online payment experience for its customers while prioritising security through tokenization. According to the official press release, this approach not only improves conversion rates but also encourages consumer confidence by adhering to global payment industry EMVCo standards and receiving support from major card networks.

Representatives from Mastercard expressed enthusiasm about extending the reach of Click to Pay to ING customers in Spain and later across other countries, emphasising their commitment to delivering innovative payment solutions that prioritise consumer experience and security.

In turn, officials from ING Spain highlighted the partnership's role in expanding the range of solutions offered to customers, enabling them to shop online securely, conveniently, and expeditiously.

Other noteworthy news from Mastercard

Mastercard has engaged in multiple partnerships in 2024 so far, including a joint effort with Network International that involved the use of Brighterion. Throughout this strategic deal, Mastercard’s AI offerings were expected to provide Network International with an optimised edge to protect its business, its traders, as well as its customers from fraud and other online threats.

The Brighterion solution was developed in order to be quick and easy to deploy, as well as to monitor transactions for compliance. The tool leverages machine learning algorithms that are set to send updates continuously in order to keep up with fraudsters’ increasingly sophisticated techniques. Network International will continue to leverage the solution to increase fraud detection and reduce losses across its overall acquiring ecosystem significantly.