Mastercard partners with illicocash

The programme seeks to support financial inclusion by providing a new and simple way for both consumers and businesses to carry out ecommerce transactions.





Financial inclusion in the DRC and what the Mastercard – illicocash partnership entails

As per the information detailed in the press release, the virtual cards can be ordered quickly and be leveraged on all domestic and international websites alike, enabling consumers to access a new world of experiences in shopping and entertainment, amongst others.

What is more, the digital-first programme also helps start-ups and small businesses to easily make purchases online and manage travel expenses for their staff, free of the requirement for physical cards.

When commenting on the collaboration, illicocash representatives advised that the company seeks to digitise payments in the DRC and expedite the country’s shift away from cash. Per their statement, the new virtual card programme launched in partnership with Mastercard comes as an important addition to illicocash’s portfolio of digital services that address the needs of the unbanked and underbanked population.











More to this point, Mastercard officials added that the enterprise is committed to cooperating with local fintech companies to drive innovation in Africa’s payments sector and advance financial inclusion. The spokesperson further said that Mastercard’s partnership with illicocash comes as an integral part of its efforts to bring one billion people and 50 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) around the world into the digital economy by 2025.





