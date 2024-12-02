Mastercard partners with Foloosi to launch Click to Pay in UAE

Through the partnership, the embedded Click to Pay solution becomes the preferred payment method for guest checkout for Foloosi´s merchants and consumers. As part of the rollout, more than 6,000 merchants will offer Click to Pay to their users.











Benefits of using Click to Pay

Click to Pay augments checkout transactions, delivering a more consistent experience for consumers by making it easy, secure, and fast to check out without the need to enter their card credentials or to store this sensitive information with different merchants.

Through tokenization, Mastercard improves the checkout flow for consumers and merchants alike, creating a seamless payment experience while concurrently reducing fraud and increasing conversion rates. The service also enables merchants to add safe payment links to invoices that can be sent to customers through various channels, such as SMS, email, and WhatsApp, from where they can seamlessly make the payment using Click to Pay.

Officials from Mastercard said that they invite industry players – PSPs, merchants, acquirers, and issuers – to partner with them in shaping the future of payments as they bring the latest technologies to the markets Mastercard serves. Click to Pay is rapidly gaining momentum across the payment ecosystem, bringing superior security and convenience to users. With this launch, they take another step in supporting the UAE’s digital transformation journey.

Also commenting on this development, representatives from Foloosi said the launch of Click to Pay in partnership with Mastercard provides a new opportunity for their merchants and acquirers to improve the consumer online shopping experience and to positively impact their bottom line. They are confident that the move will support the growth of ecommerce and benefit merchants by eliminating guest checkouts.