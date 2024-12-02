Mastercard partners with EagleLion





Following this announcement, the collaboration between Mastercard and EagleLion System Technology is expected to optimise access to secure and efficient cashless payment solutions. The partnership will also offer local businesses, firms, and customers the possibility to accept safe and quick digital payments.

In addition, both companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.







More information on the announcement

The partnership marks an important step forward for both companies, as it combines EagleLion’s expertise in digital financial services with Mastercard Gateway’s payment technology. The strategy taps directly into the challenge and opportunity of further developing digital financial services in the region of Ethiopia.

At the moment, businesses and companies in the region have very limited access to safe, efficient, and quick digital payment acceptance services, primarily relying on cash transactions. Mastercard and EagleLion System Technology will continue their shared commitment to contribute to the government’s modernisation plan, as well as enable efficient and transparent cashless transactions. This will include payments for public services and tax collection, aiming to provide clients with multiple transaction methods and further improve their experience.

The new payment solution is expected to provide optimised access to a range of benefits, such as improved security, speed, efficiency, and convenience for clients. Merchants and traders will have the possibility to offer added privacy, with customer credentials being safeguarded against potential breaches.

The partnership will also focus on accelerating the process of driving financial inclusion by optimising access to improved payment solutions for merchants and traders. Through the launch of these new payment flows, Mastercard aims to connect and deliver an inclusive, digital economy that benefits all customers and businesses in Ethiopia by making payments safe, secure, and fast.



