Details on the partnership

This collaboration enables the companies to co-develop advanced payment technologies and loyalty solutions tailored to the unique needs of markets across EEMEA. This initiative will focus on optimising access to digital payments, ensuring secure and practical solutions that build trust among consumers and businesses alike.

By joining forces with Dgpays, Mastercard wants to create a payment platform for both emerging and established markets. Additionally, as part of the partnership, it will make a minority investment in Dgpays.

Mastercard in EEMEA

Consumers in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa continue to adopt digital payments, overcoming barriers. According to Mastercard, 66.4% of online sales in EEMEA were completed via a mobile device, and 53% of consumers in EEMEA are doing more of their shopping online now compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In November 2024, Mastercard partnered with PayMate to improve digital B2B payments in the region. This collaboration aims to optimise payment operations for organisations in these regions by introducing digital solutions designed to improve speed, security, and convenience in B2B transactions.

The B2B payments sector in EEMEA, anticipated to surpass USD 3 trillion in revenue by 2027 according to McKinsey, faces ongoing challenges, including manual invoice management, limited payment options, and constrained liquidity. This issues often contribute to operational inefficiencies and limited cash flow for businesses, and Mastercard targeted these challenges.

In 2022, Mastercard launched its Digital First program, which strengthened digital capabilities across EEMEA. The program offered consumers online application, near-instant digital card issuance, real-time card management, easy access to card details, simple management, and secure, simple online payments.