



As per the information detailed in the press release, Mastercard and CinemaPlus' partnership allows the latter to be rebranded as CineMastercard, supporting the merge between improved cinematic experiences and enhanced payment capabilities.











Mastercard – CinemaPlus collaboration objectives

As part of this alliance, CinemaPlus is set to rebrand itself as CineMastercard, which represents the combination of the two industries, entertainment and financial technology, intending to improve the consumer experience. Additionally, the partnership aligns with both companies’ commitment to utilising technology to make life more convenient, enjoyable, and rewarding. CinemaPlus’ decision to adopt the Mastercard name signifies a strategic alignment between both entities. Through its insight into developing payment solutions, Mastercard’s services support CinemaPlus’ objective to offer enhanced entertainment experiences.



Furthermore, the collaboration between the two organisations is set to deliver a suite of additional features, including simplified transactions, that enable faster and safer purchases of tickets and concessions. Also, Mastercard cardholders can receive exclusive benefits, such as special deals, priority screening, and improved experiences at CineMastercard venues. The payment technology company intends to maintain its offering of consumer promotions to its cardholders through CineMastercard, with customers being able to collect a 10% discount on all tickets, food, and beverage purchases throughout the year. Cardholders can also benefit from campaigns customised to cinema events like Cannes, Berlinale, and Venice Film Festivals, with the campaigns being designed to connect them with offers.



In addition, Mastercard and CinemaPlus’ partnership aims to advance the overall entertainment industry by providing customers with a more immersive and convenient manner to enjoy their favourite movies. According to Mastercard’s officials, the rebranding to CineMastercard and the collaboration work towards improving the movie-going experience by making it more accessible and rewarding. The company intends to bring enhanced capabilities to consumers within the cinema ecosystem. Moving forward, CineMastercard focuses on introducing further technological innovations, with the alliance being the initial point of a broader strategy to merge entertainment with simplified payment solutions.