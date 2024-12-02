MasterCard partners Curve to fly leap card payments O2O

Curve devised card enables a person to combine an unlimited amount of bank cards onto one physical payment card that can be used anywhere MasterCard is accepted. The prepaid card is then linked with the Curve mobile app, which offers services for consumers to manage their transactions in one spot and in real time.

It also offers those consumers access to lower foreign currency rates with no additional fees, and it offers built-in tokenized security features but doesn’t have the GBP 30 transaction limit. The Curve card is sold for USD 50 (GBP 35) in in the UK and can be ordered online or through the mobile app.

‘With Curve, you have one card and see every single transaction in one screen. We’re not another new bank or extra service to deal with; we transform your existing fragmented financial world into somewhere crystal clear, designed for the user,” said Curve Founder Shachar Bialick. “Mobile payments have the potential to bring similar benefits, but cards work everywhere and people are used to them.

Curve supports chip-and-PIN, magstripe and contactless payments technology. Curve has managed to combine an unlimited number of bank cards into one physical payment card, which is then synced and managed via a mobile app. The mobile app is then used to determine which cards should be used for the Curve card at any given time, which can be changed as often as needed, depending on how the user wants to pay for items.

Currently, the Curve card is offered in the UK for a limited number of users through the website or through the Curve app. The plan is to eventually roll out to the general public. Once received, users can add debit and credit cards on the Curve app, which then syncs them with the Curve card. There’s no need for a battery, and the user can set a default card in the app, which can be changed whenever needed.

The Curve app is also used for consumers to manage their spending, as it displays every transaction made, with a running total across each month. Users can manage and understand spending on the go and can also label transactions.