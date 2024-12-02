MasterCard partners Confederation of All India Traders to train 50,000 Indian traders

According to MasterCard, micro, small and medium enterprises need to go for online payments which currently account for 4% of total transactions in India, indiatoday.intoday.in reports. Micro merchants comprise kirana stores, and small retail shops having 2-5 employees.

MasterCard operates in 210 countries with transactions in 150 currencies and was in talks with Central and State government agencies, also signing a Memorandum of understanding with State of Gujarat to bring in digital payments for traders.