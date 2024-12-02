MasterCard partners Caixin BBD China NEI to further economic development of China

The NEI was launched in March 2016, and will be released on the second day of each month. Based on big data analytics, the Index will measure the level of activation in the new economy against the traditional economy, as China pivots to more efficient, moderate-to-fast growth.

The nine industries that are evaluated under the Index include: energy-efficiency and environmental protection; biotechnology and pharmaceuticals; high-end equipment manufacturing; new energy; new materials; new energy automobiles; hi-tech services and R&D; financial services; and legal services.

The reading for June’s Mastercard Caixin BBD New Economy Index was 30.8, indicating that the new economy accounted for 30.8% of all economic input activities that month. June’s reading marked a 70 basis point increase from May 2016 and was the third highest mark for the NEI since August of 2015.

Caixin Insight group aims to provide comprehensive, and high quality financial information services to either relevant Chinese or foreign institutions. The NEI provides an important reference for their readers about the Chinese economic situation under the ‘New Normal’ model, since it launched in March 2016.