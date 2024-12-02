MasterCard, Orange expand MasterPass acceptance in Romania

The enablement of MasterPass, scheduled for completion in March 2016, will provide consumers with a payment experience via their MasterPass digital wallets. Thus, by clicking or tapping the “Buy with MasterPass™” checkout option, users will no longer be required to fill their address and card details when making a payment.

MasterPass is currently present in 29 countries worldwide. The digital payments solution allows shoppers to use a digital wallet where they can store all their payment cards and shipping information in one place. Recently, Walmart has integrated MasterPass into its digital offerings, following the December 2015 rollout of the retailer’s own mobile payment platform.

Orange Romania boasts over 10 million clients, registering EUR 947 million in revenues as of December 2015.