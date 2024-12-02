Mastercard, Oltio to accelerate digital payments adoption in Middle East and Africa

Oltio is a mobile payments technology startup that pioneered and patented several mobile payments and banking solutions, including an authentication technology. Currently, this technology enables consumers to authenticate Masterpass digital wallet purchases in South Africa using their bank PIN and mobile phone.

In the following months of 2018, Mastercard will leverage Oltios technology, people and infrastructure with the aim to enhance its existing suite of digital solutions for merchants and issuers in cash-orientated and emerging markets.

Issuers will be enabled person-to-person payments, bill payments, and airtime top-ups, which they can integrate into their existing mobile banking applications. For merchants, Mastercard will enhance its omnichannel acceptance solutions, enabling businesses to accept digital payments using Quick Response (QR) codes.

