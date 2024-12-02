MasterCard National eID card introduced in Nigeria

Using the card as a payment tool, Nigerians can deposit funds, receive social benefits, save, or engage in many other financial transactions enabled by electronic payments with the security assurance that biometric verification provides. They can also pay for goods and services and withdraw cash at merchants and ATMs that accept MasterCard payment cards in Nigeria and globally.

To receive the eID card, Nigerians aged 16 and above need to register at one of the NIMC enrollment centers nationwide. The enrollment process involves the recording of an individual’s demographic data and biometric data (capture of 10 fingerprints, facial picture and iris) to authenticate the cardholder and ensure that there are no duplicates on the system. Upon registration, NIMC issues each Nigerian with a unique National Identification Number (NIN), followed by the national eID card.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) was established by the NIMC Act No.23, 2007 as the primary legal, regulatory and institutional mechanism for implementing a reliable and sustainable national identity management system that will enable Nigerian citizens and legal residents assert their identity.

