Mastercard, Lyft launch debit card for the gig economy

Lyft Direct Mastercard Debit Card is issued by Stride Bank and powered by Payfare, and allows immediate access to earnings, no-fee bank accounts and cashback on everyday purchases. The program will first launch in eight US cities, including Atlanta, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego, Tampa, and Washington DC.

The program leverages Mastercard technology to address the challenges of workers who juggle multiple jobs, variable paychecks, and inconsistent benefits in three key areas, including digital solutions to manage finances and speed payments, government services, and smart cities for a more digitally inclusive future.

