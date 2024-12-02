Mastercard launches trade finance platform

The US based multinational financial services corporation’s digital trade platform Mastercard Track will enable businesses identify to and assess potential international customers and suppliers, and manage global payments electronically. The database will include information on more than 150 million companies worldwide.

Mastercard representatives have declared that global commerce is surprisingly inefficient and especially difficult for modest-sized companies to break into. The company has developed Track in collaboration with Microsoft and is working with nine companies that supply business-to-business software. The aim is also enable communication between SMEs and their suppliers, build trust and get a better assessment of the payments schedule.