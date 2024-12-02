The Touch Card is a tactile card designed to give the sight loss community a more independent and secure way to make payments. The card is now available through CIBC Adapta Mastercard, utilising different notches such as rounded for debit, square for credit, and triangular for prepaid, enabling users to easily discern card types by touch alone at counters and ATMs.











Inclusivity for sight loss users

The Canadian National Institute for the Blind notes that 1.15 million citizens live with sight loss. Accessible financial tools have the potential to greatly improve their life quality. As eight in 10 Canadians support accessible and inclusive financial products, Mastercard’s move is a response to the growing demand for equal access to opportunity. The card’s tactile system allows users who are blind, deafblind, or have low vision to manage their daily transactions more easily.

Mastercard’s initiative optimises its environmental, social, and governance profile, reflecting its commitment to inclusive fintech designs. The company believes that addressing the needs of minority communities is both a moral obligation and a considerate business move, as the global digital payment market size is expected to reach USD 361.3 billion by 2030.

If the new design features gain traction, they could set a new standard for card manufacturing, much like the introduction of braille on ATMs.





