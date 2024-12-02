



This program is powered by the company’s embedded Virtual Card Number (VCN) technology, which improves commercial payments with a simplified, consumer-like experience.











From April 1st 2025, banks utilising Mastercard’s VCN technology can offer embedded payment solutions to platform partners enrolled in the new program. This initiative improves scalability, reduces integration efforts, and provides a simple user experience for corporate customers.

The expanded VCN program delivers key advantages:

Banks gain access to new embedded payment opportunities, driving scalability.

Platform partners can integrate virtual card solutions with reduced technical complexity.

Corporate users experience simplified payment workflows with fewer steps, mirroring consumer payment experiences.





Improving efficiency with embedded payments

As corporate employees increasingly expect frictionless payment experiences, Mastercard is embedding VCN technology into widely used business platforms. This integration reduces the number of clicks required for transactions, simplifying expense management and supplier payments.

With virtual card payments embedded in ERP systems and travel booking platforms, businesses can improve operational efficiency while maintaining security and compliance.

A major barrier to virtual card adoption has been the complex onboarding process between banks and platform partners. Mastercard’s new approach eliminates the need for direct relationships between these entities, reducing the time required for technical and contractual integrations.

By removing lengthy onboarding procedurs – such as contracting and technical vetting – corporate users can access VCN technology within platforms they already use, such as HRS and Cvent.

Mastercard’s latest initiative is set to transform commercial payments by making virtual card adoption faster, simpler, and more secure. By simplifying onboarding and removing integration barriers, the company aims to drive the next wave of innovation in embedded payments, unlocking new efficiencies in an USD 80 trillion market.