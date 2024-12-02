MasterCard launches global digital payment platform MasterPass in Hong Kong

With MasterPass, consumers can store their MasterCard and other branded card information in one place, along with shipping and billing address. Allowing consumers to access the payment details in their wallet during checkout, eliminates the need to enter payment and shipping information with every purchase, and the process of completing a transaction takes only a click, tap or touch, anywhere, on any connected device.

MasterCard is partnering with Bank of East Asia, China Construction Bank (Asia), Dah Sing Bank and DBS Bank to launch branded MasterPass digital wallets for e-shoppers. MasterPass is now accepted at a wide variety of online merchants in Hong Kong, including Broadway Circuit and Zuji, in addition to more than 250,000 online merchants around the world, providing more options for Hongkongers to pay for flight tickets, clothes, beauty, products and even food online.

MasterCard Online Shopping Survey in Hong Kong reveals that around 90% of local consumers are into shopping online using their mobile devices. MasterPass is now available to over 40 million consumers across Asia/Pacific. In addition to Hong Kong, Taiwan made its MasterPass debut in October, 2014, while the solution is also available in Australia, Canada, China, Italy, New Zealand, Singapore, the UK, the US and many other countries around the world.