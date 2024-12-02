MasterCard launches digital platform MasterPass in Italy

The new service is available to consumers through their banks, including Banca Generali, BNL Gruppo BNP Paribas and BPM. MasterCard has revealed plans to expand the service to other banks in Italy.

Over 3,500 Italian retailers have enrolled for MasterPass to date. Italian consumers will now be able to use the service when shopping from all types of device. Retailers will also be in a position to offer the platform to international customers. MasterPass will be providing additional services in the future, including alerts, bank balances and purchase records. MasterPass will also support emerging technologies for in-store shopping, based on the purchasing experiences retailers wish to offer their customers.

MasterPass is a digital service that allows consumers to use any payment card or enabled device for shopping. Consumers don’t have to enter detailed shipping and card information to complete their online shopping at MasterPass merchant websites, they can store MasterCard and other branded credit, debit and prepaid card information. With a click of the MasterPass button on a retailer website, the consumer can access their wallet of choice and authenticate with a password to checkout. In addition to MasterCard cards, consumers can use other branded credit, debit, prepaid and private label cards.

In recent news, MasterCard has revealed an initiative to enable smaller merchants in their operations by accepting electronic payments.