Mastercard launches Data and Services Hub in Malaysia

Located in the country’s capital, Kuala Lumpur, the new Mastercard hub will help businesses and governments across the Asia Pacific region to build capabilities and provide career opportunities in sectors like cybersecurity, digital transformation, and credit risk. At the same time, the hub aims to bring fresh minds aboard, providing support for talented graduates in Malaysia and across the region.





Driving development through Mastercard’s D&S hubs

The latest Mastercard Data & Services (D&S) hub located in Malaysia aims to nurture a talent pipeline across various capabilities, from data science and product development to payments consulting. Globally, D&S experts work with close to 4,000 clients across 120 different countries to offer the most feasible Mastercard solutions, based on the client’s needs and the region specifics. Some of the solutions provided include personalised loyalty programmes, product prototyping, and end-to-end marketing solutions.

The card scheme’s hubs are designed to operate like knowledge centres, and the latest addition to the club, the Malaysia hub, will build on the success of similar offices across Asia and globally. The country is committed to becoming a voice in shaping digitalisation across APAC, and by leveraging Mastercard’s infrastructure, will help create more beneficial opportunities for existing and new clients.





Following the footsteps of Mastercard’s beliefs

The launch of the new hub reflects the US-based card issuer’s commitment to provide global innovation and expertise in the APAC region, and help local talents thrive in a digital-first economy. By focusing on digitalisation, Malaysia can leverage Mastercard’s team of data scientists, consultants, and engineers to optimise performance and profitability, while serving the digital needs of approximately 21 million working age people, representing close to 69.5% of the total population.

The company is focused on offering next-generation services and value to customers, from retail and commerce, to financial, non-financial institutions, and governments. At the same time, APAC represents a highly dynamic region driven by economic growth, with several new emerging markets aiming towards a higher digitalisation rate.

The launch of the D&S hub in Malaysia falls shortly after Mastercard announced a partnership with a local technological university to build a Cyber Innovation Hub, back in March 2023.