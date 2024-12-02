



As per the information detailed in the press release, Mastercard released new credit card capabilities, partnering with health and wellness, travel, and lifestyle brands to support bridging the gap between routine essentials and enhancing experiences. By collaborating with Alo Moves, Booking.com, HealthLock, Instacart Business, Lyft, MoviePass, and ResortPass, the company aims to increase the value where consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) spend. Also, the move adds to Mastercard’s existing portfolio of rewards and benefits that its cardholders already receive.











Mastercard’s additional features

By merging its new benefits for consumers and SMEs with zero liability protection, a secure global network, several payment methods, and simplified transactions, Mastercard intends to provide improved capabilities to its cardholders. The company focused on partnering with Booking.com, Lyft, and ResortPass to offer features that can assist all aspects of a trip, including accommodation and overall travelling experience. The other collaborations are set to help customers save money and time when it comes to wellness memberships, healthcare, online shopping, grocery delivery, and theatre subscriptions.



According to Mastercard’s officials, the newly launched benefits aim to simplify daily routines for cardholders through financial flexibility and responsible spending. The features are available to all eligible Mastercard customers and SMEs, with them being able to access and earn new rewards and savings on their purchases. Additionally, the company’s users, either consumers or SMEs, are set to receive benefits from its new and continued partnerships with Instacart, Lyft, Peacock, and ShopRunner, among others, to support the delivery of enhanced value for daily spending and protection as they shop or manage businesses. Some of the key capabilities include an up to 7% discount on pre-paid bookings of accommodation through Booking.com for eligible users, complimentary access to HealthLock’s Medical Claim Monitor service and a 90-day premium upgrade to its Medical Claim Saver, as well as 10% off on all scheduled rides to the airport with Lyft.