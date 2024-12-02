Mastercard launches Accelerate initiative for fintech growth

The initiative is designed to support fintech startups and established companies through tailored support arrangements including access to insight, tools, technology and investment to drive innovation.

Designed to operate alongside the successful Start Path programme, Accelerate is Mastercard’s second programme to connect the company with the payment FinTech community including the next generation of digital banks.

Tools include dedicated Mastercard licensing specialists to support market expansion, in-market access to account expertise to fast track growth, and unparalleled ability to connect to comprehensive processing assets. Resources will include Mastercard Advisors for in-market execution support, data insights and analytics. The program also provides market-based resources for related strategic investing and accommodative early-stage collateral requirements.