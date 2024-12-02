Mastercard, Kisio partner for new mobility services

The partnership will allow transportation providers to help their passengers book their entire trip in one app.

Kisio has previously joined City Possible, a Mastercard initiative aimed to foster new forms of collaboration for more inclusive and sustainable cities. Over the coming months of 2019, the two companies will invite and select cities from the global City Possible network to co-create and pilot a Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform that fully integrates with local transit authorities.

Kisio’s first MaaS deployment will be in the Netherlands where a pilot will launch the following months of 2019. Currently, Kisio’s Navitia mobility platform is used by over 50 local transportation and technology providers worldwide, including in France, the US and Canada.

