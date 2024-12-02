MasterCard, KDDI partner to launch au WALLET prepaid card program

The au WALLET card is set to enable KDDI’s ‘au’ mobile network subscribers to have access to payment options at any merchant that accepts MasterCard payment cards, either offline or online, in approximately 210 countries.

The au WALLET card can be reloaded at au shops or online. Users can check their balance with their au mobile phone.

Under the au WALLET Points Program, cardholders are set to receive au WALLET Points for purchases made with the card. Points can be redeemed when paying au phone bills or making other shopping payments.

