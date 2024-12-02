Mastercard joins Billie Jean King Cup as global sponsor

The move expands Mastercard’s presence in professional tennis, adding to its existing partnerships with events such as the Australian Open and Roland-Garros.

As part of the deal, Mastercard will serve as the first-ever sponsor of the tournament’s new Global Rankings and ‘Team of the Year’ award. The rankings will provide a standardised method of tracking team performance, while the award will spotlight the national team that demonstrates consistent on-court success and alignment with the competition’s core principles.

Partnership launches in London

The partnership was formally announced at an event on Regent Street in London, as part of Mastercard’s ‘Style of Our Own’ campaign activation. Tennis figure Billie Jean King was present at the launch.

The company will roll out various promotions tied to the partnership beginning with the 2025 edition of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, scheduled for 16–21 September 2025 in Shenzhen, China. Mastercard cardholders attending the event will have access to a set of exclusive benefits, including behind-the-scenes arena tours, entry to player warm-up areas, participation in ceremonial events like the coin toss, and pre-sale ticket access.

Officials from Mastercard described the partnership as a way to support tennis as it gains more global interest, pointing to increased participation in the sport. According to recent data cited by Mastercard, approximately 106 million people currently play tennis worldwide, which represents a 25% rise since 2019. Mastercard representatives also noted the initiative’s aim to engage fans by aligning with their interests and values.

Representatives from the Billie Jean King Cup welcomed Mastercard as a global partner, highlighting the opportunity to strengthen the competition’s international profile and fan engagement efforts.