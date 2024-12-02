Through Mastercard's Business Bonus programme, bunq's business users gain access to merchant discounts and offers, including on business software, travel, shipping, and freelance contracting. This encourages SMEs to improve, grow and expand by offering more purchasing power.











Benefits and discounts for BusinessCard users

Mastercard worked with partners worldwide to create a convenient and easy-to-use programme to help business cardholders be more efficient in their spending and start saving on tools and solutions that help their business expand.

This collaboration aims to help SMEs save money and benefit from resources and digital tools designed to allow them to focus on core business activities and growth.

With the Business Bonus programme, businesses can get discounts on essential services to enhance efficiency. SMEs can save up to 60% on every European and international shipment with FedEx Express when they use Mastercard BusinessCard to complete a payment.

A discount of 25% comes for businesses who want to purchase the Google Workspace Business Standard plan and access a range of productivity and communication tools. Other software and productivity platforms that collaborate with Mastercard’s BusinessCard are Docusign, Paymo and Remote.

SMEs also have benefits for travel agencies, including 25% discounts on all Airalo eSim packages, 10% off SIXT rentals and 4% cashback to spend on future stays on Booking.com, among others.

Users of the BusinessCard can also access benefits on IT and cloud service providers such as IT Support with Supportwave and Cyber Risk Scoring & Monitoring, marketing platforms like Fiverr Logo Maker, GerResponse and Audiimax, and electronics providers such as Phillips.

The programme will be available to bunq's business users in the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy at no additional cost or fee.