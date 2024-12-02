MasterCard inks MoU with Gujarat government

The MoU aims to accelerate the adoption of electronic payments processes involving government, businesses, as well as the transit and tourism industry. The state government and MasterCard will kick off the collaboration by focusing on a number of strategic areas.

Both parties will work together to digitise and streamline the procurement payment process in various departments, municipalities and various state public sector undertakings (PSUs).

They will also develop a mobile-based solution for the transfer of government benefits to beneficiaries. Aside from that, the State Government and MasterCard will try to boost the public transportation system by creating a common transit card for travelers using the metro, and all state and city buses.