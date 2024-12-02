Mastercard, Infinios launch wholesale travel programme

Following this collaboration, the introduction of the Mastercard Wholesale Program within the region is believed to help increase liquidity for travel suppliers of the likes of travel agencies through improved transaction flexibility, transparency, and security.





Mastercard Wholesale Program and B2B travel payments

Based on the information detailed in the press release, Infinios is set to deploy the Mastercard Wholesale Program, which is a virtual card-based B2B payment product, to its travel industry customers leveraging its proprietary technologies to assist them with securing, simplifying, and automating B2B travel transactions. Designed specifically for and with the travel industry, the combined solution aims to address the lack of visibility, control, and protection associated with manual payment methods that are still prevalent throughout the sector.











As card payment adoption keeps on powering recovery within the travel economy, the partnership will enable Infinios to leverage Mastercard’s dynamic and transparent pricing structure, which is tailored to address industry distribution, market, and currency needs. What is more, the collaboration is believed to help improve major B2B travel payment flows and bring the travel ecosystem closer together to enable the acceleration of sustainable growth across the travel value chain.

Mastercard’s Economic Outlook 2023 highlights that currently, experiences fare better than goods in terms of spending, given the continued increased demand for travel and changes in consumer preferences worldwide. As organisations throughout the ecosystem are looking to re-evaluate their payment strategies and operational priorities to drive sales and growth, the Mastercard Wholesale Program leverages proven virtual card technology, aiming to deliver a multitude of benefits, with the proposition already being used by more than 400,000 travel merchants.

Commenting on the announcement, Khalid Elgibali, Division President, Middle East and North Africa, Mastercard advised that as consumers regain the confidence to look for and book travel experiences, legacy B2B payment processes are believed to hold the industry back. It is thought vital for organisations across the sector to consider how their payment strategy can contribute to securing growth and improving liquidity, and innovation is expected to help ensure not only simple and convenient travel payments, but also flexible and secure ones. As per their statement, card payment technology enables the foundations that can help the travel economy grow, which is why the company is looking forward to collaborating with Infinios to launch the first wholesale travel programme in the region.

Andrew Sims, co-founder and CEO of Infinios Financial Services added that the company aims to continue developing its relationship with Mastercard within the B2B travel payments space in line with its commitment to support the overall financial ecosystem within the region. The spokesperson advised that the ‘combined strength’ between Infinios’s comprehensive technology capabilities and the pricing structures available via the Mastercard Wholesale Program is set to enable the company to further the corporate travel industry as it continues its recovery from the global pandemic’s effects.