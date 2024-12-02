MasterCard inaugurates processing center in the UAE

The MasterCard Processing Center is designed to be a one-stop-shop for financial institutions, governments and telecommunication companies, for all their payment processing requirements. The service will combine processing platforms for credit, debit and prepaid processing along with services around fraud, analytics and loyalty brought by operations owned and operated by MasterCard.

Currently, MasterCard provides issuer and/or acquirer processing services in more than 24 countries globally.

In recent news, MasterCard has entered a partnership with Japanese mobile operator KDDI to launch the ‘au WALLET’ prepaid card program for 34 million au-brand mobile network subscribers in the Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) region.