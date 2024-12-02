Mastercard, I&M Bank to launch Rwandas first multicurrency prepaid card

The cards can be used to make transactions both locally and internationally, either via POS machines or for online shopping. This card provides the possibility of loading up to 15 currencies.

The partnership with Mastercard grants cardholders access to over 50 million merchants across over 210 countries. Cardholders will also access all core card services globally – such as card replacement, cash disbursement, and lost/stolen card reporting. Moreover, the I&M multicurrency prepaid card includes access to the platinum insurance, which covers card fraud protection.

The card can also be used by Rwandan shoppers that are looking to make their purchases online, allowing consumers to make payments on a large number of webistes – both locally and internationally.