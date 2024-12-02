Mastercard, Getir deliver new payment experience using Messenger bots in Turkey

Masterpass, the Mastercard digital payment solution, enables Getir’s customers to use the bot for Messenger to choose products, place an order, and make payments, all without ever leaving the chat window. Users simply search for “Getir” in Messenger, chat with an intelligent bot in a natural, conversational way, and make a payment with Masterpass.

Furthermore, customers can receive 10-minute delivery from Getir’s 600+ everyday items using Messenger. Getir is a mobile retailer that delivers 600+ everyday items in an average of 10 minutes throughout Istanbul. Launched in July 2015, Getir has made more than 1 million deliveries.