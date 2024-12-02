Mastercard, Gemalto, IDEMIA partner for payment card solution

Called the Greener Payments Partnership, it aims to reduce the use of PVC plastic in payment cards. The companies involved are committed to accelerate research into recyclable, bio-sourced, and bio-degradable materials, having the goal of delivering globally available solutions to reduce first-use PVC plastic in card manufacturing.

Mastercard, IDEMIA, and Gemalto have been active in attempts to develop new biometric payment cards capable of scanning consumers’ fingerprints during use. However, they have not been active together: Gemalto was a player in a biometric payment cards trial conducted by Mastercard rival Visa earlier 2018, while IDEMIA has been affiliated with Mastercard through a partnership with fingerprint sensor maker IDEX.